Frontenac O-P-P welcomes new detachment commander

South Frontenac and Sharbot lake detachments of the Ontario provincial police welcomed in their new detachment commander, staff sergeant Marty McConnell.

On November 1st, Sergeant McConnell took over the reins from now retired sergeant Sharron Brown.

Sergeant McConnell began his career with the Ontario Provincial Police back in 2001 in Grenville county-Prescott. He has worked in various areas including the Leeds and Grenville crime unit, provincial asset forfeiture unit – eat region, platoon sergeant – Grenville county, and recently as the operations manager in Lanark County.

In his spare time he cycles, runs and both plays and coaches hockey. He enjoys boating on the various different rivers and lakes around the Thousand Islands region.

S/Sgt McConnell has been quoted

"I am very excited and honoured to be the detachment commander for Frontenac County. I look forward to leading our members and serving the public"