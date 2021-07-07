Frontenacs head coach and general manager Paul McFarland heading to Seattle Kraken

Some big changes have been made within the Kingston Frontenacs organization.

Frontenacs head coach and general manager Paul McFarland is leaving the team to join the coaching staff of the Seattle Kraken NHL expansion team.

McFarland joined the Frontenacs in March of 2020, but did not coach a single game for the team, as the 2020-2021 OHL season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Frontenacs have promoted assistant GM Kory Cooper to the role of GM, but have not announced a new head coach.