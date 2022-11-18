Frontenacs look to snap loosing streak
The Kingston Frontenacs weren't able to snap their losing streak last night as they fell to the North Bay Battalion.
The Frontenacs got off to a quick start, scoring the first goal of the game, but the team quickly fell behind in the second, ultimately losing 6-2.
Kingston is now 0-3-0 on their road trip. Starting their road trip off with an overtime loss against the Mississauga Steelheads, followed by a weak performance against the Ottawa 67's.
They'll try to bounce back tonight in Soo St. Marie as they take on the Greyhounds.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
