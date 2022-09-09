Greater Madawaska Mayor frustrated with proposal to change riding boundaries

A new proposal has been made by The Federal Electoral Districts Redistribution 2022 commission, changing the boundaries of the federal riding of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke. The change recommends replacing Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke with a new riding of Algonquin-Renfrew-Pembroke with the lone exception of Greater Madawaska. The Mayor of Greater Madawaska, Brian Hunt has expressed his displeasure with the proposal.

"When this new motion came forward, Greater Madawaska was very unhappy with it," Mayor Hunt told Renfrew County council last Wednesday. "The people of Greater Madawaska, and it is a very rural township, we conduct our business, social circles, family gatherings, our doctoring, all within Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke."

The change would see Great Madawaska become a part of the new Lanark-Frontenac riding. The goal of the commission was to make the ridings more even in size. They note that ridings should have no more than 145,747 and no less than 87,443.

The redistribution would see the new riding have a population of 116,900 and encompass not only the City of Pembroke and all of the County of Renfrew, except Greater Madawaska but also part of the district of Nipissing, which includes South Algonquin. As well, there would be the new addition of part of the City of Ottawa which is basically the area towards Carp from Arnprior.

Mayor Hunt asked for the support of his nearby Mayors, saying removing Greater Madawaska from the riding makes no sense.

"We have spent years making inroads with the MP and MPP and they know all the challenges of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke and to move us out to Lanark-Frontenac is like starting all over," he said. "We see it as very challenging for our ratepayers."

Mayor Hunt is also asking for support from township residents, starting a letter-writing campaign. Finally, Hunt re-enforces that he will fight this change, by gathering support from council and working with local MPs.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray