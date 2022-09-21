High levels of noise in vicinity of Garrison, Petawawa

The public is being advised of higher then normal levels of noise that are expected in the Garrison Petawawa area between September 21, 2022, and September 23, 2022.

The higher noise levels are a result of the 2nd Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery, conducting training at the edge of the Garrison Petawawa Training area.

The training is essential to ensure that members receive the training required to maintain their high level of readiness for future training and deployments.

The highest noise levels can be expected today.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa