Impaired driver arrested after crashing into tree in Kingston, Ont.
A 22-year-old individual has been arrested and charged after they crashed into a tree in midtown Kingston, Ont.
Kingston Police say on August 9, 2022, officers responded to a call regarding a car that had crashed in the 200 block of Yonge Street in midtown Kingston.
Once at the scene, police noticed a car had been driven off of the roadway and struck a large tree. The car was damaged severely during the impact.
The lone driver of the car was uninjured during the crash, however, police had suspected the person was impaired by alcohol. They were transported to police headquarters were they provided two breath samples.
The person was found to have more than two times the legal limit of alcohol in their system.
They were released from police custody with a future court date. Their driver's license was suspended for 90 days and will face a one-year suspension if convicted.
Their car was also impounded for 7 days.
The 22-year-old now faces impaired operation and impaired operation while exceeding blood alcohol concentration.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa.
