Impaired driver charged after two cars end up in ditch following collision
Members of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with impaired driving following a two-vehicle collision. Officers responded to the crash on November 18th, 2022 just after 6:00 a.m. after two vehicles entered the ditch on Lazier Road.
Officers at the scene noted one vehicle had rear-ended the other, resulting in both cars leaving the road and crashing into the ditch.
As a result of an investigation, one driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing. Which resulted in 23-year-old Douglas Pelton, from Brant County, Ontario facing the following charges:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration
- Dangerous operation
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on December 13, 2022. His licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
