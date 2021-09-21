Impairment charges after collision in Killaloe

Impairment charges have been laid after a single-vehicle collision involving a pick-up truck on Round Lake Rd. in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.

Killaloe OPP responded to the collision at around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the lone driver was proceeding northbound on Round Lake Rd. and veered off of the roadway.

After an investigation, police arrested and charged 40-year-old Dyllan Plotz of Killaloe was impairment charges.

The accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in a Killaloe court on Wednesday, October 13th.