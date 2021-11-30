Impairment charges after serious collision on Highway 38

A 21-year-old man faces impaired driving charges after a serious collision on Highway 38.

Kingston Police say at around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, the driver of a 2006 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was travelling north on the highway when just south of the Cordukes Rd, the driver lost control, struck a guardrail, became airborne, and was launched into an embankment.

The collision led the guardrail being pushed out onto the roadway, causing a second vehicle, a sedan, to strike it. The female driver of that vehicle was unharmed or received minimal injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was able to extricate himself from the wreckage and make his way up to the embankment before returning to the road.

When they arrived, emergency responders determined that the male driver was under the influence and was arrested for impaired driving. The driver was then taken to hospital where no serious or life-altering injuries were reported.

Police say the male driver provided breath samples to police that were approximately two times the legal limit.

The 21-year-old, who was not identified, was charged with the following:

Impaired Operation

Over 80 – exceeding blood alcohol concentration.

The driver was released on an Officer-in-Charge Promise to Appear for a future court date.

Ontario Provincial Police are also investigating on possible additional charges including theft and possession of stolen property in relation to the truck. Officers says the accused was not the registered owner and that the vehicle was taken without the owner's consent.

The roadwat reopened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 and refer to occurrence number 21-46496.