Impairment charges after single-vehicle collision in Madawaska Valley

Ontario Provincial Police have laid impairment charges on a driver after a single-vehicle collision in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

Police responded to the collision just after noon on Thursday on Opeongo Rd.

OPP say the lone driver lost control and went into a ditch.

After an investigation, 43 year old Timothy Reym of Madawaska Valley faces the following charges:

Impaired Operation of A Motor Vehicle; and,

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Having over 80 mgs of Alcohol per 100 ml of Blood.

The accused was released on conditions, and is scheduled to appear in court on April 13.