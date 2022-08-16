Isabel Bader Centre names new interim director
On Monday afternoon, the Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts named its new interim director.
Queen's University made the announcement yesterday on social media. Gordon E. Smith will assume his role on September 1, 2022.
Dr. Smith will also serve as chair of the Search Committee for the next Director of the IBCPA after current director Tricia Baldwin announced she is assuming a new position as Executive Director of the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre in Whitehorse, Yukon.
Dr. Smith is an ethnomusicologist at the Dan School of Drama and Music and has served a number of years in administrative roles in the Faculty of Arts and Science. This includes Vice-Dean in the Faculty of Arts and Science from 2013 to 2021, Interim Dean from 2016 to 2017, Associate Dean from 2006 to 2021, and Director of the School of Music from 2003 to 2006.
He also received the ARCT diploma in piano performance. His current research examines music and intersectional cultural and social practices in Mi'kmaw communities in Cape Breton Island, specifically Eskasoni.
Dr. Smith has his Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts, and Ph.D. in musicology from the University of Toronto.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
-
Brockville District Hospital appoints new Executive DirectorThe Brockville District Hospital Foundation's Board of Directors has appointed Lee Pigeau as the new Executive Director.
-
Kingston Police investigating break and enter and theft of currency from ATMKingston Police is investigating a break and enter at a local business, Alterna Savings, in the Clock Tower Plaza.
-
Police seeking help in identifying arson suspectKingston Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in arson on August 4th, 2022.
-
29-year-old man charged with drug possession in Brockville, Ont.A Brockville man has been charged with drug possession after police responded to a disturbance call on August 12th near Perth Street.
-
LGLDHU Health Unit launching public health diseases surveillance dashboardThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will be sharing infectious disease data on their website through a dedicated dashboard called Disease of Public Health Significance.
-
Several packages of contraband seized in Millhaven institutionMillhaven Institution seized multiple packages of illegal drugs after they showed up on the doorstep of a maximum security federal corrections facility on August 9th.
-
Annual Kids, Cops, and Canadian Tire Fishing Derby a success in PembrokeUpper Ottawa Valley OPP's Annual Kids & Cops Fishing Derby took place over the weekend in Pembroke, Ont. The event went off without a hitch, with 66 young anglers taking part.
-
Renfrew County Councilor Peter Emon secures seat on AMO Board Rural CaucusRenfrew County Councilor Peter Emon is continuing his advocacy for rural municipalities as a member of the Rural Caucus of the Association of Municipalities board.
-
Ontario needs 1.5 million new homes built in a decadeA new report by Smart Prosperity Institute, based at the University of Ottawa, believes the province needs to quickly address the housing crisis across Eastern Ontario.