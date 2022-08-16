Isabel Bader Centre names new interim director

On Monday afternoon, the Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts named its new interim director.

Queen's University made the announcement yesterday on social media. Gordon E. Smith will assume his role on September 1, 2022.

Dr. Smith will also serve as chair of the Search Committee for the next Director of the IBCPA after current director Tricia Baldwin announced she is assuming a new position as Executive Director of the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre in Whitehorse, Yukon.

Dr. Smith is an ethnomusicologist at the Dan School of Drama and Music and has served a number of years in administrative roles in the Faculty of Arts and Science. This includes Vice-Dean in the Faculty of Arts and Science from 2013 to 2021, Interim Dean from 2016 to 2017, Associate Dean from 2006 to 2021, and Director of the School of Music from 2003 to 2006.

He also received the ARCT diploma in piano performance. His current research examines music and intersectional cultural and social practices in Mi'kmaw communities in Cape Breton Island, specifically Eskasoni.

Dr. Smith has his Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts, and Ph.D. in musicology from the University of Toronto.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa