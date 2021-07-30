Jo-Anne Sytsma named 2021 Citizen of the Year

The Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce has announced it's Citizen of the Year as part of it's 2021 Awards of Excellence.

Jo-Anne Sytsma has won this year's award.

The chamber says in a press release that Jo-Anne has made "outstanding contributions benefitting the well-being of the community."

The 2021 Awards of Excellence recognizes the outstanding achievements businesses, organizations and individuals who make a difference in the community.

More award winners are set to be announced over the next several weeks.

The gala celebrating and announcing the winners will be held at the Sunnidell Golf & Learning Centre on Thursday, September 30th. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the awards ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber's website.