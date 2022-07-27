KCHC marks World Hepatitis C Day with launch of PORCH

This Thursday, July 28, 2022 is World Hepatitis C Day and Kingston Community Health Centre is marking the date with an event at confederation park.

KCHC will be holding an event featuring many organizations such as Addiction Mental Health Services, Salvation Army, Home Base Housing, Tipi Moza, KFLA Public Health, Youth Diversion, and more.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature the public launch of our new Portable OutReach Care Hub (PORCH), HCV testing, education, and a free BBQ.

For more information, please contact Ryan at ryanr@kchc.ca or 613-549-1440 x 6116.