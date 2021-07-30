KFL&A Public Health reporting zero new cases of COVID-19
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region.
There remains only one known active case of COVID-19 in the community.
The one person is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, over 70 per cent of the adult population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 81 per cent have their first dose.
KFL&A Public Health is also noting that it will not be providing COVID-19 numbers over the weekend because of low COVID-19 activity.
Full reports will return on Tuesday.
No new cases today in #KFLA— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) July 29, 2021
1 active case
51% of 30 to 34 year olds have received a 2nd dose. Let's to get that percentage higher! Our INVISTA clinic is open until 8:30 p.m. and Strathcona Paper Centre clinic until 4:30 p.m. tonight. Drop in and get your shot! pic.twitter.com/dD8fpEBCNZ
Due to low COVID-19 activity in the community, we will not be reporting case numbers over the weekend, and the dashboard will not be updated. A full update will be provided on Tuesday, August 3. pic.twitter.com/egdgRLJfsW— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) July 29, 2021