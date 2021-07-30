KFL&A Public Health reporting zero new cases of COVID-19

Zero new cases of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region.

There remains only one known active case of COVID-19 in the community.

The one person is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, over 70 per cent of the adult population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 81 per cent have their first dose.

KFL&A Public Health is also noting that it will not be providing COVID-19 numbers over the weekend because of low COVID-19 activity.

Full reports will return on Tuesday.

No new cases today in #KFLA

1 active case

51% of 30 to 34 year olds have received a 2nd dose. Let's to get that percentage higher! Our INVISTA clinic is open until 8:30 p.m. and Strathcona Paper Centre clinic until 4:30 p.m. tonight. Drop in and get your shot! pic.twitter.com/dD8fpEBCNZ — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) July 29, 2021