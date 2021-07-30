iHeartRadio
KFL&A Public Health reporting zero new cases of COVID-19

COVID

Zero new cases of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region. 

There remains only one known active case of COVID-19 in the community. 

The one person is in the hospital with the virus. 

On the vaccination front, over 70 per cent of the adult population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 81 per cent have their first dose. 

KFL&A Public Health is also noting that it will not be providing COVID-19 numbers over the weekend because of low COVID-19 activity. 

Full reports will return on Tuesday. 

