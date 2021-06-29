KFL&A Public Health targeted by cyber attack

KFL&A Public Health says it was the target of a cyber attack on Friday.

The health unit notes that the attack did not affect COVID-19 response operations such as booking vaccine appointments and contact and case management.

But due to the I-T outage from the attack, virtual care appointments in some non-COVID-19 programs may have to be rescheduled, public health is reaching out to those affected.

The attack also impacted the COVID-19 dashboard.

KFL&A says it is continuing to investigate the incident and work with third parties to have

So far, the health unit says there were no new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

One new case of COVID-19, a woman in her 20's, was reported yesterday.