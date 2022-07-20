KFPL seeking community feedback on proposed changes to branch hours

To make a positive difference in the lives of Kingston-Frontenac residents, the Kingston Frontenac Public Library's hours of operation must continue to meet the needs of the community. The library wants to offer equitable service across library branches.

The new library facilities plan for KFPL branches ensures that quality facilities are provided over the next 20 years, to respond to the emerging needs of both the urban and rural communities. A preliminary draft will soon be available, and KFPL is seeking community feedback.

The library has also completed a Branch Hours Review for all Frontenac County branches. In the fall of 2021, the library gather feedback through a survey, which the library reviewed alongside the draft library facilities plan, and visitor and borrowing data. Additionally, KFPL is proposing changes or adjustments to hours at nine of the county's 11 branches.

Central Frontenac

In Central Frontenac, the draft library facilities plan (DFLP) recommends maintaining all four central branches due to the wide area the libraries serve. The plan recommends that the Sharbot Lake branch be expanded to better serve that community.

KFPL's analysis of feedback and data shows the following in Central Frontenac:

The Sharbot Lake branch is the busiest location, with 54.8% of Central Frontenac's 2021 library users and accounting for 7,487 of the year's loans and renewals. 74% of the branch's active cardholders used the library in the past year.

The Arden and Mountain Grove Branches, despite having the same hours of operation, showed a significant difference in the amount of visitors. Arden served 18% of the Township's borrowers compared to Mountain Grove's 12%. Loans and renewals at the Arden branch were nearly double those at MG.

Despite limited hours at Parham, it welcomed 14.6% of the region's borrowers and processed 18.9% of the loans and renewals in the township.

When compared to Mountain Grove, Parham was consistently busier over the last 4 years. In 2021, the branch welcomed 18% more borrowers and had 42% more loans and renewals, with 60% of the hours of operation.

“Each hour of library operations has a cost, and there is no funding available to increase hours of service in the Township,” explained Kimberly Sutherland Mills, Director, Service Design and Delivery. “KFPL wants to serve as many people as possible. To do this, we need to balance hours of operation across the branches to serve the most people possible with the same resources.”

KFPL wants to minimize the negative impacts as much as possible. The library is proposing to:

Reduce hours at Mountain Grove by four hours a week. Adjust hours at Mountain Grove to align with one school day per week at Land O'Lakes Public School to increase usage at the branch. Increase hours at Sharbo Lake by four hours a week. Algin Saturday hours across the township to offer a range of weekend options.

KFPL is seeking community feedback on this change, inviting residents to attend one of these open house events in Central Frontenac:

Saturday, July 23, 2022

10 to 11 a.m. - Parham Branch

12:30 to 2:30 p.m. - Mountain Grove Branch

Thursday, August 11, 2022

6 to 8 p.m. - Sharbot Lake Branch

North and South Frontenac and Frontenac Islands

The draft library facilities plan recommends physical enhancements to branches in Clyone, Storrington, Hartington, and Wolfe Island. It is also proposing hour adjustments at the Cloyne, Plevna, Storrington, Hartington, Sydenham, and Wolfe Island branches. Open house events are planned for:

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

6 to 7 p.m. - Storrington Branch

Friday, July 29, 2022

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Plevna Branch

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Cloyne Branch

Thursday, August 4, 2022

6 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Wolfe Island Branch

Saturday, August 6, 2022

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Sydenham Branch

Monday, August 8, 2022

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Hartington Branch

The community feedback gathered at these events will be used to finalize the DFLP and the hours of operation at branches across the county. Reports on both will be shared with the Library Board in the fall of 2022.