Kingston Frontenac Public Library previews fall programs for all ages

The Kingston Frontenac Public Library has announced an extensive preview of its fall programming. With fun and educational activities and events for the whole family, the KFPL has a full slate of programs to ensure an exciting autumn season.

For kids and families, Stories in the Park continue throughout September in the Lions Civic Gardens on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. for the city's West end. In the East end, Stories in the Park takes place on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Greenwood Park. The library encourages anyone joining in to bring a blanket and drop in for stories, songs, and plenty of fun.

The library also offers specialty P.A. Day programs featuring crafts, LEGO, and more to keep the kids busy on September 26th, October 24th, and November 25 at the Central, Isabel Turner, Calvin Park, and Rideau Heights Branches.

KFPL is also happy to announce its new Munch & Make program offered at the Rideau Heights Branch. Kids ages 10-13 can drop in to enjoy snacks and crafts on Wednesday evenings with all materials provided. This program is in partnership with the City of Kingston.

Finally for kids, on Thursday, October 20th, KFPL and the Learning Disabilities Association of Kingston present Support Your Child's Early Reading, a literacy workshop for parents and caregivers of beginning readers, suited to families of children in Kindergarten to Grade 3.

For teens in the community, the KFPL is hosting a Scholarship Research and Writing on Wednesday, September 28th. The program is for teens, young adults, and parents who want help navigating scholarship research and writing. No matter where you or your child are in the educational journey, this event will provide you with practical and potentially lucrative knowledge.

For adults, KFPL has partnered with registered Graphic Designers to showcase the Social Good Design Awards exhibit, which celebrates design's power to encourage action and change. You can visit the display at the Central Branch from September 28th to October 14th, with an opening night event at 6:30 p.m.

