Kingston man alleged to have smashed car windows with axe

A Kingston man has been arrested after allegedly smashing windows out of a vehicle with an axe.

Kingston Police say at around 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, police received reports from witnesses of a man using an axe on an unattended vehicle that was parked in a parking lot on Gardiners Rd.

Police responded and located the suspect still in the parking lot near the damaged vehicle.

Police say there was damage to all but one of the windows as well as dents to various body panels on the vehicle.

Officers were unable to find a clear motive on why the accused had targeted the vehicle.

42-year-old Etienne Poulin faces charges of mischief over $5000 and possesion of a weapon for committing an offence.