Kingston Police ask for help identifying break-and-enter suspect

On January 24th, 2023 at approximately 12:15 a.m. the Kingston Police reported that a break-and-enter suspect attended the area of the 600 block of Princess Street, located in downtown Kingston. The suspect was seen on security video throwing a rock through the front window of a business. Police report that the suspect then proceeded to crawl through the broken window and proceeded to remove various merchandise and cash from the store.

Police report that the suspect is described as a Caucasian male of a medium to heavier stature and was wearing light-coloured pants, brown shoes, and a dark-coloured plaid hooded jacket.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this individual is asked to please contact Detective Jason Lachapelle at 613-549-4660 ext. 6294 or via email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray