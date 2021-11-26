Kingston Police searching for missing 15-year-old

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen.

Police say 15-year-old Drayton Doucette-Smith left his home on Wilson St. shortly after 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Doucette-Smith was last seen by his father who reported him missing. His whereabouts are still unknown.

When he left the home, Doucette-Smith was wearing a grey hoodie, grey sweatpants, dark ball cap and face covering.

He is described as 5’9, 100 lbs, with brown hair and has a tattoo of a small cross on his left hand between his thumb and forefinger.

Doucette-Smith is known to associate with individuals currently living on the streets nicknamed "Rambo" and "Greenbean".

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Constable Renee Johnston at 613-549-4660 ext. 6263 or via email at rjohnston@kingstonpolice.ca