Kingston release shortlist of names for the Third Crossing

The City of Kingston is asking for public input as they narrow down the shortlist of possible names for what is now called the Third Crossing, while drawing influence from the Indigenous culture and history in the area.

“We know that as a City we need to broaden our understanding of Kingston’s history by incorporating more Indigenous stories, and to facilitate a community dialogue that prioritizes reconciliation,” said Mayor Bryan Paterson in a release.

“The naming of the new bridge – the City’s largest ever infrastructure project – is one step towards these important goals. This is about building bridges, not only from one shore of the Cataraqui to the other, but within our community as we work toward healing.”

The shortlist draws inspiration from both the Mohawk and Ojibwe languages after a series of vitual meeting were held with Indigenous Nations and community members.

The list includes 6 names, three in Kainien’keha (Mohawk) and three in Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe).