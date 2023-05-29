Kingston residents ready to wear red for accessibility and inclusion

Kingston residents are gearing up to celebrate the fifth annual Red Shirt Day on Wednesday, May 31st. Red Shirt Day is an initiative of Easter Seals Ontario, a leading provider of programs and services for children and youth with physical disabilities. Organizers say this day of action aims to promote greater accessibility and inclusion within Kingston and communities everywhere and increase awareness of the valuable contributions people with disabilities make to all aspects of life in Canada.

Red Shirt Day has the goal of encouraging Ontarians and people across the country to proudly wear red as a visible demonstration of support for persons living with disabilities and their families. Those actively participating, acknowledge the remarkable accomplishments of people living with disabilities, while also reaffirming the collective commitment to creating a fully accessible and inclusive society.

Since its establishment in 2019, Red Shirt Day has gained significant momentum, with a growing number of individuals and organizations sharing photos of themselves wearing red on their social media accounts each year.

"By participating in Red Shirt DayTM, we send a powerful message of solidarity and support to people living with disabilities," notes Kevin Collins, President and CEO at Easter Seals Ontario. "Together, we can break down barriers and create a future where accessibility and inclusion are the foundation of our communities."

Held annually on the Wednesday during National AccessAbility Week (NAAW), this year Red Shirt Day will take place on Wednesday, May 31st, with NAAW scheduled this year from Sunday, May 28th to Saturday, June 3rd.

"We encourage everyone across Ontario to join us in celebrating Red Shirt Day," continues Collins, noting that there are several ways to get involved:

- On Wednesday, May 31st, 2023, post a selfie or a group photo with friends, classmates or colleagues, all wearing red, using the hashtags #RedShirtDay, #RedForAccessAbility and tag @EasterSealsON.

- Make a commitment to take action to create greater accessibility and inclusion for individuals living with disabilities in your school, workplace, or community.

- Join the mailing list to receive updates on Red Shirt Day and other Easter Seals Ontario initiatives.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray