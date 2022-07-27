L&A OPP asking for assistance in locating missing 27-year-old woman

A 27-year-old female has been declared missing after she was last seen on July 25, 2022, in the area of Dundas Street East in Napanee.

Officers with the Lennox & Addington Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are now looking for assistance in locating the missing woman.

Nathalie Mercer is described as a white female, approximately 5'4", thin build, with red hair and green eyes.

At the time she went missing, Nathalie was wearing a tank top, ripped blue jeans, and a small black backpack.

Anyone who is in contact with Nathalie, or has any information regarding the woman's whereabouts is asked to call the L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.