L&A OPP asking for assistance in locating missing 27-year-old woman
A 27-year-old female has been declared missing after she was last seen on July 25, 2022, in the area of Dundas Street East in Napanee.
Officers with the Lennox & Addington Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are now looking for assistance in locating the missing woman.
Nathalie Mercer is described as a white female, approximately 5'4", thin build, with red hair and green eyes.
At the time she went missing, Nathalie was wearing a tank top, ripped blue jeans, and a small black backpack.
Anyone who is in contact with Nathalie, or has any information regarding the woman's whereabouts is asked to call the L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
-
Police warn of celebrity cryptocurrency scamsKingston Police are warning the public to watch out for celebrity cryptocurrency scams, as they continue to gain popularity with people all over the world.
-
Personal property argument leads to assault chargeA local Kingston man has been charged after a fight broke out over personal property on July 25.
-
KCHC marks World Hepatitis C Day with launch of PORCHThis Thursday is World Hepatitis C Day and Kingston Community Health Centre is marking the date with an event at confederation park.
-
Ottawa Valley set to lose another family doctorHealth care for many local residents is about to get more difficult to access as another doctor in the area, Dr. Roland Hing, has announced his retirement.
-
Providence Care: COVID-19 outbreak declared overAn earlier outbreak of COVID-19 that was declared July 13 after four patients tested positive has now been declared over after 10 days without a positive test.
-
Be tick and mosquito smartWhile not all ticks and mosquitos carry disease, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit would like to provide the public with extra safety tips to ensure they remove any ticks that may hitch a ride during a hike.
-
Long weekend fireworks can spook your pet: top tips to keep animals calm and safeWith the Civic holiday approaching, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is reminding families that fireworks can be frightening to animals and to take precautions to keep pets safe.
-
Rose of Hope raising funds for new MRIThe 24th annual Rose of Hope Golf Tournament held July 26, 2022, at the Cataraqui Golf and Country Club, and raised $285,000 towards a new MRI machine for the Kingston Health Sciences Centre.
-
29-year-old Pembroke man charged after domestic assaultThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has arrested one person after reports of a domestic dispute.