Laurentian Valley Man facing multiple charges following traffic stop

A 35-year-old Laurentian Valley man who waas pulled over on Pembroke Street East around 11 p.m. on June 15th after Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police received word of a potentially drunk driver in the area.

After officers pulled the person over, they began to threaten the responding officers, which was enough to lead to an arrest.

The driver is now facing six charges, including:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death

Failure to comply with probation

Failure to comply with release order

Driving while under suspension

Their license was suspended for 90 days and their car was impounded for seven days. The person is being held for a bail hearing and remains in custody until their court date on June 23rd.