LGL District Health Unit reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 over long weekend
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 over the Victoria Day long weekend.
Known active cases in the region did go up, it's now at 30.
One person from Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark remains in hospital with the virus.
Of the active cases, 13 are in UCLG East, 7 in UCLG Central, 6 in Lanark East, 2 in UCLG West, and 2 in Lanark West.
