Man arrested for robbery and thefts in Pembroke

OPP

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP have made an arrest in relation to a robbery and thefts in the City of Pembroke. 

OPP say they responded to a theft-in-progress complaint at around 6:40 p.m. on July 25th. 

The complaint was made at a store on Pembroke St. West. in Pembroke. 

Police say it was reported that a man was stopped from attempting to leave the store with unpurchased items. 

A short time later, officers received another report of a theft in the area of Lea St. and Douglas St. in Pembroke. 

Officers were able to locate and arrest a man. 

39-year-old Travis Todhunter of Pembroke faces the following charges:

  • Robbery with Theft CC sec 344(1)(b)
  • Theft Under $5000 CC sec 344(b);
  •  Fail to comply with probation CC 733.1(1) - two counts.      

The suspect was held for bail and is scheduled for a bail court date on August 4th at a Pembroke court. 

