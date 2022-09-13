Man arrested twice in two days by breaking bail conditions after being charged with sexual assault

Brockville Police are reporting several incidents of domestic disturbances over the past week. The first, on September 7th, around 1:30 a.m. Police received information about an altercation in the area of Church Street. Officers arrived at the scene and spoke with the individuals involved. During the investigation, officers learned that the 37-yeas-old male in the relationship had struck his girlfriend twice during the dispute. The man was placed under arrest for the offense of assault. He was later released with conditions and a future court date. The female's injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

The second incident took place on the same day, it began with officers getting information about a disturbance on Kensington Parkway that took place on the previous day, September 6th. After investigating, police learned that a 21-year-old man was is an altercation with his female partner. Officers determined that during the dispute the male had assaulted the female by striking her, striking her with an object, shoving her into a wall, threatening her life, throwing her to the ground, and choking her, as well as forcibly confining her as he would not allow her to leave. He had attempted to lock her in the residence.

The male also began threatening to kill family members of the female if she made any attempts to leave the residence. The female was not seriously injured in the incident however, it was determined that there was a significant safety concern for the victim and her family. Once the evidence was gathered, officers were able to locate the 21-year-old male. He was placed under arrest for the offenses of two counts of forcible confinement, two counts of assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats, and failing to comply with probation. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

However, it does not end there, as on September 8th around 5:30 p.m. Brockville Police learned that the man had breached his bail condition. He did so after being released from custody once completing his bail hearing. It was discovered that he was within 50-meters of the victim's residence, which directly breaks his condition of bail. It was also found that he had made his way into the residence of a neighbor in the area and threatened them as well. The male was arrested and held for another bail hearing for the offenses of failing to comply with release order, uttering threats, and unlawfully in a dwelling.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray