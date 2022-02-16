iHeartRadio
Man charged with breach of release conditions in Pikwakanagan First Nation

Police provinciale de l'Ontario

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges related to a breach of release conditions. 

Police responded to the call at around 4:35 p.m. on Saturday at the Algonquin's Pikwakanagan First Nation Territory, near Golden Lake.

37-year-old James McMullin of Pikwakanagan has been charged with theft under $5,000 and three counts of breach of release conditions. 

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody. 

