Man charged with breach of release conditions in Pikwakanagan First Nation

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges related to a breach of release conditions.

Police responded to the call at around 4:35 p.m. on Saturday at the Algonquin's Pikwakanagan First Nation Territory, near Golden Lake.

37-year-old James McMullin of Pikwakanagan has been charged with theft under $5,000 and three counts of breach of release conditions.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody.