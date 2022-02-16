Man charged with breach of release conditions in Pikwakanagan First Nation
The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges related to a breach of release conditions.
Police responded to the call at around 4:35 p.m. on Saturday at the Algonquin's Pikwakanagan First Nation Territory, near Golden Lake.
37-year-old James McMullin of Pikwakanagan has been charged with theft under $5,000 and three counts of breach of release conditions.
The accused was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody.
-
Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in the area on Tuesday.
-
70 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 70 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
-
Man arrested after allegedly smashing intercom system at downtown apartment buildingKingston Police say they made an arrest after a man was alleged to have caused a disturbance and resisted arrest at a downtown apartment building.
-
Break and Enter at church in Bonnechere ValleyThe Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a break and enter in Bonnechere Valley.
-
Storefront windows smashed at Kensington PlazaBrockville Police received a report on Valentine's Day at around 9 a.m. of a man who was irate and banging on store windows at the Kensington Plaza.
-
'Messy mix of wintry weather' expected in the region starting todayEnvironment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region calling for a "messy mix of wintry weather" starting this afternoon.
-
'Messy mix of wintry weather' expected in the region starting todayEnvironment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region calling for a "messy mix of wintry weather" starting tonight.
-
NDSS switches to virtual learning Wednesday due to power failureAll classes at Napanee District Secondary School are pivoting to online learning today, due to a power failure at the school that has impacted the heating system.
-
Watershed Conditions Statement issued by Cataraqui ConservationCataraqui Conservation has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement advising of a strong storm system that is forecast to bring above zero temperatures and rainfall to the region between Wednesday, Feb. 16 and Thursday, Feb. 17.