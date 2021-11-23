Man charged with theft in North Algona Wilberforce

Charges have been laid in relation to a theft in North Algona Wilberforce.

On November 17th, at around 10:05 a.m., Killaloe OPP responded to a report of a theft at a store on Highway 60 near Golden Lake.

36-year-old James Mcmullin of Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation Territory has been charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of undertaking conditions.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and released on conditions, with a court date set for December 8th.