Man with knife charged with various offences after striking police cruiser

Brockville Police received a concerning call on September 2nd, 2022. The call described a 34-year-old man in the area of Laurier Blvd. and Windsor Dr. in possession of a knife. The man was described as behaving extremely bizarrely. The caller detailed that the man was shouting at people, using the knife to stab trees, as well as kicking and swinging the knife at vehicles on the road as they drove by.

Around 12:30 p.m. officers arrived at the scene, the man approached the police cruiser and punched it with his fist with knife-in-hand. Before officers could respond, the man took off running into his residence in the area. Officers were able to contain the situation, setting up a perimeter on the property. Officers report that when a safe opportunity was presented, they made an arrest on the man at the back of the residence. No injuries were reported.

The man was then taken into police custody and held for a bail hearing on various charges which include;

- Assault with a weapon

- Assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

- Uttering threats

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

- Mischief under $5,000 - two counts

The Brockville Police also took the opportunity to praise the officers who responded to the incident. Saying they performed incredibly well in the high-risk situation. Continuing to say the officers' actions were focused on mitigating the risk for everyone involved. Calling the situation very dangerous, but ended up with the most positive outcome possible.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

