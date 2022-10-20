MNRF looking to identify suspect involved in shooting and abandoning moose carcass
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is asking for the public's help in identifying the people who abandoned a moose carcass near the town of Roseneath.
On October 9th, 2022, conservation officers responded to reports of a moose carcass that had been dumped in an open area along a hydro corridor, near Roseneath. Conservation Officers located parts of a spoiled moose carcass that had been abandoned on private property.
The ministry takes situations like these very seriously and is looking to identify those responsible.
If you have any information that will assist conservation officers in their investigation, please contact officer Alex Baird at 222-971-2085. You can also call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact your local ministry office.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS
Conservation officers would like to remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, and bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
