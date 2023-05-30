Take Your MPP To School Day is a province-wide Ontario Public School Board Association (OPSBA) initiative and students and staff took part at the new Bamoonzhe Daycare. OPSBA represents English public boards across Ontario. Each year they invite MPPs to visit a local school in their riding.

MPP John Yakabuski (Renfrew - Nipissing - Pembroke) visited the brand-new daycare at Herman Street Public School in Petawawa. Bamoonzhe Daycare Assistant Supervisor, Mallory Lariviere, toured MPP Yakabuski, Board Chair Susan Humphries, and members of RCDSB senior staff through the new facility.

"It was a pleasure to host MPP Yakabuski at the new child care centre at Herman Street Public School today," says Susan Humphries, Board Chair. "This kind of collaboration between education advocates and policy makers ensures the growth and success of our exceptional public school system. Across the province, over 30 MPPs have visited school sites this week. Thank you to John, for your continued support and interest in the achievement and well-being of both students and staff at the Renfrew County District School Board."

Organizers from the Board exlpain that the objective of this week-long initiative, taking place May 23rd to 26th, is to raise awareness among MPPs of the role of trustees and build upon the relationships with MPPs following OPSBA's Advocacy Day in November 2022. It's also an opportunity to showcase the students, staff, and programs happening in local schools, as well as the local realities of education in the communities.

The brand new Bamoonzhe Daycare opened in March 2023 and is operated by the Bonnechere Algonquin First Nation (BAFN). While the daycare is already servicing the community, the official opening ceremony is set to take place at a later date this summer.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray