Multiple criminal charges after break and enter investigation in Madawaska Valley

Multiple criminal charges have been laid after a break and enter investigation in Madawaska Valley.

Killaloe OPP responded to a break and enter in progress at an electrical business on Highway 60.

A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle, with police saying two people associated with the break and enter were taken into custody.

Related to the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a home in Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards, leading to the arrest of several people, multiple criminal charges, the seizure of drugs, and recovery of stolen property.

In total, five people were arrested and face multiple criminal charges.

22-year-old Michaelle Allan-Shaffer of Killaloe faces the following charges:

Possession of Property Obtained By Crime Under $5000 - 6 counts:

Possession of Property Obtained By Crime Over $5000;

Theft Over $5000 -- 2 counts;

Break And Enter;

Possession of Break In Instruments;

Proceeds of Property Obtained By Crime Over $5000;

Fail To Comply With Undertaking Conditions; and,

Possession Of A Schedule l Substance, Opioid CDSA.

30-year-old Tyler Stephens of Oshawa faces the following charges::

Possession Of Property Obtained By Crime Under $5000 - 6 counts;

Possession Of Property Obtained By Crime Over$5000;

Proceeds Of Property Obtained By Crime Over $5000;

Theft Over $5000 - 2 counts;

Theft Under $5000;

Fail To Comply With Probation Order Conditions;

Break And Enter;

Fail To Comply With Release Order, Fail To Attend Court;

Possession Of Break In Instruments; and,

Possession Of Schedule l Substance - 2 counts.

Allan-Shaffer and Stephens were held pending a bail hearing at a Killaloe court, and remain in custody.

42-year-old Jonathon Kohl of Killaloe faces the following charges::

Possession Of Property Obtained By Crime Under $5000 - 6 counts; and,

Possession of Property Obtained By Crime Over $5000.

41-year-old Jaclyn Shaffer of Killaloe faces the following charges::

Possession Of Property Obtained By Crime Under $5000 - 6 counts;

Possession Of Property Obtained By Crime Over $5000; and,

Possession Of Schedule l Substance (CDSA).

39-year-old Joseph Voldock of Killaloe faces the following charges::

Possession Of Schedule l Substance CDSA.

Kohl, Shaffer and Voldock were released on conditions. They are scheduled to appear in a Killaloe court on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.