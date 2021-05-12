New weekly COVID-19 outbreak summary report released by LGL health unit

The Leeds, Grenville. and Lanark District Health Unit has announced it will be sharing a weekly COVID-19 outbreak summary report.

The report will be released every Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The report will show a snapshot of the historical and current outbreaks in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.

The first report was released on Tuesday.

It shows there are currently two "open" outbreaks in the region.

One at a workplace where there are two active cases, the other at a "food and drink establishment" also with two active cases.