No injuries after two-vehicle collision on Hwy.17 in Petawawa

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 17 and Doran Rd. in the Town of Petawawa.

OPP say the collision happened on Tuesday at around 9:15 a.m.

According to police, an investigation found that a tractor-trailer Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) was westbound on Highway 17 when it collided with a passenger vehicle heading southbound on Doran Rd.

The driver of the CMV was not injured.

The driver of the passenger car, a 24-year-old from Petawawa, was the lone person in the vehicle. They were not injured, but were taken to hospital by Renfrew County Paramedics as a precautionary measure.

A 57-year-old from Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, QC, who police say was the driver of the CMV, has been charged with the following under the Highway Traffic Act:

Red light - fail to stop

Both vehicles sustained serious damage and were towed.