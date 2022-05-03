Non-life threatening injuries after single-vehicle collision in South Algonquin

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision where one person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the collision happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday on Hwy. 60 near Dunnes Rd. in the Township of South Algonquin.

A preliminary investigation by police found that the lone driver of the passenger vehicle was travelling westbound on Hwy. 60, lost control, and struck a rock cut.

The 37-year-old driver from Whitney, Ont. was airlifted to hospital via ORNGE.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.