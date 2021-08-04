Non-life threatening injuries reported in two-vehicle collision in Killaloe

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.

Killaloe OPP say they responded to a collision on Friday, July 30th, 2021 at around 2:05 p.m. involving two SUVs on Road Lake Rd. near Foy Park Corridor.

Police say the two the vehicles collided near the intersection.

A 40-year-old passenger from Woodstock was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The 74-year-old driver of one of the SUVs was also taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP have charged the 74-year-old driver from Killaloe with Disobeying a Stop Sign and Failing To Stop contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

Both vehicles were towed.