One new case of COVID-19 in KFL&A

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the KFL&A region.

The number of known active cases in the region did go down, it's now at three.

One less person is in hospital with the virus.

There are now two people in hospital with COVID-19, one of them is in the intensive care unit, no one is on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, over 75 percent of the adult population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 18 per cent are fully vaccinated.