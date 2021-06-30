One new case of COVID-19 in KFL&A as dashboard goes back online

The KFL&A Public Health says it's COVID-19 dashboard is working again after the health unit was the target of a cyber attack on Friday.

KFL&A is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

They say the new case is a woman in her 20's.

The number of known active cases is currently at four.

Two people are in hospital with the virus, one of them is in the intensive care unit, no one is on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, over 36 per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 78 per cent have their first dose.