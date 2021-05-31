One new case of COVID-19 in LGL over the weekend

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19 from over the weekend.

The number of known active cases in the region has gone

Speaking on the Bruce Wylie show, President and CEO of the Brockville General Hospital Nick Vlacholias says there are no COVID-19 cases in hospital.

Of the active cases, 8 are in UCLG East, 4 are in Lanark East, 3 are in UCLG Central, and 2 are in UCLG West.