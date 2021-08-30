One person dead, two others injured, after fatal collision on Hwy. 401

One person is dead and two others are injured after a single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 401 between Napanee and Odessa.

The Lennox and Addington County detachment of Ontario Provincial Police and other emergency crews responded to the collision at around 2 a.m. Monday.

Police say the collision happened on the Hwy 401. westbound just west of County Rd. 4.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy 401. were closed for the investigation.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others in the vehicle were taken to hospital with injuries.

The identity of the deceased is being pending notification of next of kin.

The closures were in place between Palace Rd to County Rd. 6.

The eastbound lanes have since been reopened. One westbound lane remains closed.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Lennox and Addington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.