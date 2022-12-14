OPP ask for assistance in identifying suspect in several arson cases
The Stormont Dundas and Glengarry (SDG) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) crime unit is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for several arsons.
Police say that the fires occurred in the Stormont & Glengarry area between January and December 2022.
Any person with information is asked to contact SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) You can also submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
