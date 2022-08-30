OPP ask for potential dashcam footage of an assault on Highway 401

Four people were arrested and charged following an altercation and assault on Highway 401. Members of the Frontenac detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call on August 20th, 2022 of an assault taking place on the road.

Police arrived at the scene in the westbound lanes of the 401, near the Westbrook Road overpass in Kingston. Officers located a lone man who had sustained serious injuries. When found, the man was laying on the road in a live lane of traffic.

After relaying the information to nearby officers, OPP in Lennox and Addington located a vehicle suspected to be involved in the incident. They were able to stop the car on Highway 401 in the town of Greater Napanee. Following an investigation, the four people in the car were all arrested and charged with various offenses.

Those arrested included Oussama Chemaou, a 21-year-old from Montreal. Hilaire Angalikiana, a 20-year-old also from Montreal. Connor Putman, a 23-year-old from Ajax. And Anthony Parkinson, a 26-year-old from Hochelaga Quebec. The four have all been charged with a variety of offenses, which include:

- Forcible Confinement

- Robbery with theft

- Possession of a schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - two counts

The 21-year-old, Chemaou was also charged with:

- Aggravated assault

- Uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm

- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

- Obstruct Peace Officer

- Failure to comply with release order - two counts

The 23-year-old Putman is also facing additional charges which include:

- Assault

- Take motor vehicle without consent

All four accused were remanded into custody.

