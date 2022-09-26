OPP Investigating Fatal ATV Collision
On September 24th, 2022 around 2:35 p.m, Officers from the Frontenac Detachment of the OPP, assisted by Central Frontenac Fire and Rescue and Frontenac Paramedic Services responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving an All Terrain Vehicle on Arden Road.
The driver was assisted by Frontenac Paramedics however was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver's name is not being released at this time.
Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Collision Reconstructionists were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.
Arden Road in the area of Horseshoe Lane was closed for several hours while the cause of the collision was investigated. It has since reopened.
Any witnesses to the collision, or anoyone who may have dash cam video are urged to call the Frontenac Detachment of the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
-With Files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
