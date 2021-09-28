Over $100,000 in fines for nuisance party and alcohol in University District

Over $100,000 in fines were given out over the weekend as part of Kingston Police's University District Safety Initiative.

Kingston Police say on Friday, just after 11:30 p.m., a Kingston Police supervisor spotted what looked to be a large party in the 100-block of Alfred St. The supervisor said there was loud stereo music and fireworks shooting off in the backyard.

Both police and bylaw officers and saw 30-40 people leaving the back yard with others coming and going from the back deck and door to the home.

Officers went to identify the tenants of the home. Once they gained access, they noted that the crowd was larger than the COVID-19 mandated limit of 25 people indoors under the Reopening of Ontario Act.

A total of 59 fines were issued at $2,000 each.

Police say three males were intially arrested for obstructing police for providing fake names. One was required to be sent to the police station and received an additional $500 AMO (Administrative Monetary Penalties), for obstruction. All were later released and cautioned of the possibility of being charged under the Criminal Code.

Kingston Police estimate a total of $118,500 in fines were issued at the home. Tenents of the home are still facing later charges for exceeding the limit laid out in the Reopening of Ontario Act, which can carry a minimum of a $10,000 fine each. The total could reach as high as $200,000.

In total over the weekend, Kingston Police responded to 210 noise complaints.

Total charges between Kingston Police and Bylaw include the following:

6 Criminal Code charges 2 obstruct police 2 breaches of release conditions 1 mischief 1 prowl by night

41 Liquor Licence Act offences 40 open alcohol 1 public intoxication arrest and charge

61 aggravated nuisance party AMPs

13 amplified sound AMPs

2 obstruct AMPs

Additionally, on Saturday night, Kingston Police spotted an 18-year-old Queen's student walking on Bader Lane alleging he had open alcohol.

The male was subsequently arrested and police say he refused to identify himself to officers and was publicly intoxicated.

Police say the male resisted arrest and pulled away when handcuffs were being applied.

Officers determined the man committed similar offences with different officers back on Septermber 3rd and ran from them after giving a fake name and address.

The man was later arrested on September 9th and charged with obstructing police. The man was released on conditions that he would not posess alcohol and abide by a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Those conditions were later determined to not have been met.

As a result, the 18-year-old faces further charges breaching conditions of his undertaking and resisting arrest.

Finally, Kingston Police say they saw a 20-year-old Queen's student with open alcohol in a large group on Brock St. near University Ave. Saturday night.

Police say she fled the scene after the peer group told her to run from officers.

The woman was later found in the backyard of a nearby home and arrested for public intoxication and obstructing police.

Police say the woman resisted arrest and refused to comply with directions while being handcuffed.

When walking back to the vehicle, officers say the woman began shouting profanities at them.

The 20-year-old was charged with mischief and resisting arrest. She was later released on an Undertaking with a future court date and a condition not to drink alcohol.