Peer support program provides unique support to KFL&A youth

The United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington is announcing a new Youth Peer Support Program for youth in the Region. The community-driven initiative was identified through a special youth mental health committee spearheaded by Kingston Health Sciences Centre and United Way KFL&A.

Through conversations with local youth, the committee discussed multiple challenges they face when dealing with a crisis, or when discharged from the hospital. Area youth indicated tha thaving a peer walk with them through the experience would provide a tremedous amount of support during the transition.

While there currently are peer support programs for adults, this community-based program for youth will be the first of its kind in the region. Youths ages 16 to 24 will be referred to the program, and then matched with trained peers over the age of 18, with lived experience.

"Taking a page from the successful Peer-to-peer support model that has been an essential component for adult mental health and substance use health recovery, we now have the same option for youth in transition in Kingston," explained Shawn Quigley, Executive Direction of Youth Diversion. "Who better to walk beside during your journey than someone who has already walked the pathway."

This past summer a Youth Program Facilitator was hired by Resolve Counselling Services, with financial support from United Way.

"The Facilitator is working with youth and agencies to really develop a model that works for our community," explained Tara Everitt, Director of Community Services at Resolve. "We want young people to know they are not alone. We want to help support them to build hope. It is youth supporting youth."

United Way is also seeking additional funding to develop and run the program, including paying for training and the positions of Youth Facilitator and Youth Ambassador.

"United Way has supported this program both by being the leaders in getting the community partners around the table to have these conversations and as part of their work on youth homelessness," added Everitt. "But in addition to that, they are funding 100 percent of the project thanks to these generous grants and the amazing support of the community."

After the initial development of the program and pilot period over the next year, the program hopes to expand further to include more youth and agencies in the community and continue to provide prevention support for youth in the region.

