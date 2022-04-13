Pembroke Lumber Kings fall in Game 1 of first round of CCHL Playoffs

The CCHL Playoffs have begun with the Pembroke Lumber Kings taking on the Brockville Braves in the first round last night.

The Lumber Kings were unable to get the victory losing 4-1 on the road.

Brockville took the lead in the first period and never looked back.

Jesse Kirkby scored the lone goal for the Lumber Kings.

The Lumber Kings head back onto the ice tonight in Pembroke for game two of the seven game series.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.