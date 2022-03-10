Person of interest in assault investigation in Greater Napanee

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in an assault investigation in Greater Napanee.

Police say a male was assaulted on Dundas St. on Feb. 17, 2022. According to police, a male had exited a restaurant in the area of John and Dundas St. where he was assaulted by an unknown person.

The male suffered non-life threatening injuries during the assault.

An investigation by police determined that the man was assaulted at around 4:45 p.m.

OPP are looking to identify a person of interest in connection with the investigation.

The person of interest (POI) is described as a Caucasian male with average height with a medium to slim build. The POI has brown/blonde medium length hair that is short on the sides and back.

Police say the person of interest was wearing the following:

A black mask;

A green "Sex Records" sweat shirt with a white hoodie underneath, white/light grey pants, and sandals with socks;

A black and white ball cap on.

Police say the POI was a passenger in a 2016-2021 red Honda Civic four-door sedan with black steel rims.

Anyone with information on the person of interest is asked to contact L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.