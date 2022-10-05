Petawawa Accessibility Advisory Committee hosting first Treat Accessibly event

The Petawawa Accessibility Advisory Committee (PAAC) has announced that they are excited to support the ever-growing Treat Accessibly initiative in hopes that local families will also consider supporting the important campaign with the goal of having fun and inspiring accessible change across Renfrew County and Canada.

Treat Accessibly says over 400,000 children in Canada identify as having one or more disabilities. These disabilities may prevent them from enjoying trick-or-treating with their siblings and peers. Treat Accessibly is a campaign that encourages homeowners to set up a trick-or-treating station on their driveway or from their garage to allow children with mobility, sensory or intellectual disabilities to fully participate in trick-or-treating on Halloween night. Most Petawawa homes have a set of stairs/steps in front of their main door; the idea is to remove such barriers and provide opportunities for children with disabilities to participate. Home owners wishing to participate may place a free Treat Accessibly sign on their lawn a week ahead of Halloween night to notify their neighbourhood of their support for this initiative.

Since 2018, RE/MAX Canada has been a strong supporter of Treat Accessibly and an advocate for an accessible Halloween; they have offered their office locations all over Canada to be the best way families can pick up a free lawn sign. Residents may visit the Petawawa RE/MAX office at 10A Canadian Forces Boulevard or the Town of Petawawa Municipal office at 1111 Victoria Street to obtain a lawn sign. PAAC will also be creating a Treat Map with the locations of barrier-free, trick-or-treating for families to check out online to plan their spooktacular evening.

On Halloween night, PAAC and Petawawa Fire Prevention will be setting up their own barrier-free, trick-or-treat stations at both Petawawa Fire Stations (1111 Victoria Street & 23 Schwanz Road). Open to all families to treat together to champion accessible inclusion.

For more information on the Treat Accessibly campaign, event details and lawn signs; visit the Town of Petawawa’s website listed: treataccessibly.com

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray