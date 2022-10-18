Petawawa man charged with impaired driving after single-vehicle collision

One person has been charged with impaired driving after police responded to a single-vehicle collision. The incident took place on October 13th, around 12:00 a.m., when members of the Killaloe detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash involving a passenger car on Highway 60.

The crash happened in the Township of South Algonquin. As part of the investigation, the driver, 29-year-old Blake Neelin, from Petawawa, was subjected to testing. Following the investigation, Neelin was arrested. He now faces the following charges;

- Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

- Operating a motor vehicle while having over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 ml of blood

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on November 9, 2022, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The accused's driver's licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

